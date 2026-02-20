Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro leak ahead of launch

The regular Buds 4 go for an open-ear design—no silicone tips this time—and come with flat silver stems and a 42mAh battery per bud. The Buds 4 Pro keep the in-ear silicone tips, pack a bigger 57mAh battery, and are rated IP57 for water and dust resistance. Both versions feature active noise cancelation (ANC) and handy pinch gestures to activate Interpreter mode.

Pricing and availability

Expect the Buds 4 to land at €179 (about $215), while the Pro version will set you back €249 (around $295).

Both models are expected to launch alongside the new Galaxy S26 series next week, succeeding the Buds 3 lineup.

If you're looking to upgrade your audio game or want something fresh to pair with your next phone, these might be worth a look.