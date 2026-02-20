Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro leak ahead of launch
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are dropping soon, showing off a redesigned style just in time for their expected reveal at Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026.
The details popped up through Amazon leaks and an app update, at least in South Korea, that also quietly ended support for older Galaxy Fit devices.
Design and features of the upcoming TWS earbuds
The regular Buds 4 go for an open-ear design—no silicone tips this time—and come with flat silver stems and a 42mAh battery per bud.
The Buds 4 Pro keep the in-ear silicone tips, pack a bigger 57mAh battery, and are rated IP57 for water and dust resistance.
Both versions feature active noise cancelation (ANC) and handy pinch gestures to activate Interpreter mode.
Pricing and availability
Expect the Buds 4 to land at €179 (about $215), while the Pro version will set you back €249 (around $295).
Both models are expected to launch alongside the new Galaxy S26 series next week, succeeding the Buds 3 lineup.
If you're looking to upgrade your audio game or want something fresh to pair with your next phone, these might be worth a look.