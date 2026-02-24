Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launching alongside S26 series
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are dropping on February 25, right alongside the new Galaxy S26 phones.
Leaks have already spilled most of the details, so here's what's coming if you're eyeing a wireless upgrade.
Battery life and pricing
Each earbud packs a 57mAh battery and the case holds 530mAh—together promising up to 26 hours of playback (a two-hour increase compared to the previous model).
With an IP57 rating, these buds can handle sweat and even a dunk in water.
Expect them to land at $249.99 in the US.
What else to expect?
The Buds 4 Pro go for an in-ear fit with silicone tips for better noise isolation. They feature upgraded drivers for deeper bass and advanced Active Noise Cancellation.
Flat stems support pinch-and-hold gestures for features like Interpreter mode—handy if you're always multitasking.
Case gets transparent lid, extra tips included
You get both USB-C and wireless charging plus a transparent-lid case with extra tips included.
There's no speaker built into the case this time, but pairing is easy with a button on the back.
The companion app brings gesture tutorials and a quick "Find My" shortcut—double-press the case's button with the buds inside to ring your phone.