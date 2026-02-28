Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro, Buds4 go official in India
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 in India. The Pro version is priced at ₹22,999, while the regular Buds4 come in at ₹16,999.
Pre-orders opened in late February and sales start on March 11.
What do the new earbuds offer?
The Buds4 Pro pack a bigger woofer (almost 20% larger than before), dual amplifiers, and support for high-res audio—so you get punchier bass and crisp highs.
They also use smart adaptive noise cancelation that tweaks itself based on your ear shape and surroundings, keeping things quiet even on noisy commutes.
The Buds4 Pro supports immersive 360 Audio with head tracking for that surround sound vibe.
Should you buy them?
If you're after top-tier sound with smart features like real-time ANC adjustment and crystal-clear calls (the Buds4 Pro include six voice-isolating mics), these buds are worth a look—especially if you want to try them out; selected retailers in the UK and Ireland have offered a 100-day return option.