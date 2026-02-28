Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro, Buds4 go official in India

What do the new earbuds offer?

The Buds4 Pro pack a bigger woofer (almost 20% larger than before), dual amplifiers, and support for high-res audio—so you get punchier bass and crisp highs.

They also use smart adaptive noise cancelation that tweaks itself based on your ear shape and surroundings, keeping things quiet even on noisy commutes.

The Buds4 Pro supports immersive 360 Audio with head tracking for that surround sound vibe.