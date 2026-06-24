Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro drops to $209 on Amazon Prime
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Buds4 Pro, released earlier this year, just dropped to $209 on Amazon, its lowest price yet (down from $249).
The catch? It's a Prime-exclusive deal, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you're not already a member.
Galaxy Buds4 Pro offer live translation
These earbuds pack Live Translation for real-time chats with the Galaxy S26 series, hands-free AI assistant access, HD Voice mode for crisp calls, and Adaptive ANC 2.0 that adjusts noise cancelation as your environment changes.
With average 12.5 hours of battery life and IP57 waterproofing, they're built for workouts and daily commutes.