Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets massive discount on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just got a huge discount during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.
The flagship, which launched at ₹1,29,999, is now down to ₹79,999—and if you're a Prime member using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can snag it for just ₹77,601.
The flagship phone packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
You can bring the price even lower with the exchange offer if you trade in your old phone.
The S24 Ultra packs a bright 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display (120Hz refresh), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.
Its camera setup is stacked too: a sharp 200MP main lens, plus telephoto and ultra-wide options for all your photo needs.