Samsung Galaxy S26 FE leaks reveal design, specs, and images
Pretty much all the details about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 FE just leaked, including its design, specs, and promo images.
Android Headlines dropped 28 official-looking shots on August 18, 2026, so we're getting a full look at the phone before it's even announced.
Galaxy S26 FE full specs
The S26 FE keeps things sleek with a vertical pill-shaped camera bump (like the S26 Ultra) and comes in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colors. It's built tough with IP68 dust- and water resistance.
Under the hood: a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, a solid 4,900mAh battery with fast charging (45-watt), and a triple camera setup: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens.
It'll run Android 17 with One UI 9 and is expected to pick up the new My FanCam feature that debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, alongside features like Horizontal Lock for video recording.