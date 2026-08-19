Samsung Galaxy S26 FE leaks reveal design, specs, and images

The S26 FE keeps things sleek with a vertical pill-shaped camera bump (like the S26 Ultra) and comes in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colors. It's built tough with IP68 dust- and water resistance.

Under the hood: a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, a solid 4,900mAh battery with fast charging (45-watt), and a triple camera setup: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

It'll run Android 17 with One UI 9 and is expected to pick up the new My FanCam feature that debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, alongside features like Horizontal Lock for video recording.