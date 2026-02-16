Samsung Galaxy S26+ leaks ahead of launch: Check design, specs

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ just popped up on Craigslist ahead of launch, giving fans an early look. The pre-release unit is listed at $1,650 (about ₹1.49 lakh)—quite a bit higher than the expected retail price of €1,270 (roughly ₹1.36 lakh). Official launch happens at Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026.

Specs to expect from S26+ You get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (3120x1440px, 120Hz), powered by either an Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip depending on region.

Storage goes up to 512GB with as much as 12GB RAM, and it ships with Android v16 and One UI v8.5.

Camera and battery details The S26+ packs a triple rear camera setup: a sharp 50MP main sensor with OIS, a handy 10MP telephoto lens for zoom shots, and a versatile 12MP ultrawide.

Selfies are handled by a solid 12MP front camera.

Battery life should be strong thanks to the same 4,900mAh cell as its predecessor—charging speeds now hit up to 45W wired, with wireless charging reported at 15W-20W.