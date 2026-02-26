Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ go official with Snapdragon 8/Exynos 2600

The S26 sports a sharp 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (up to 120Hz refresh, super-bright at 3000 nits), plus a solid 4,300mAh battery for up to 31 hours of video playback. It's got IP68 water/dust resistance and Wi-Fi 7 support. The S26+ steps up to a bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ screen and a beefier battery.

New AI tools help you get things done faster

New AI tools like "Now Nudge" for activity tips, "Now Brief" reminders, and "Circle" search make daily tasks easier—plus you get smart photo editing, PDF scanning, and call summaries from an AI-powered Call Screening feature, and the phones integrate agents such as Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity.

In India, prices start at ₹87,999 for the S26 (256GB) and ₹1,19,999 for the S26+; in the US, the Ultra model starts at $1,299.