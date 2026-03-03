Samsung Galaxy S26 series goes official: Check features, prices

Samsung just dropped its Galaxy S26 lineup, with a chipset split — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is used in the Ultra model while other variants use the Exynos 2600 in some regions. Pre-orders are open now, with shipping from March 11. The base model starts at $899, which is $100 more than last year.

What do the new Galaxy S26 phones offer? You get bright AMOLED screens, with the S26 offering a 6.3-inch display and a 4,300mAh battery.

The camera gets an upgrade too—a sharp 50MP lens on the regular models, while the Ultra version packs a massive 200MP sensor that's much better in low light and comes with an S Pen for extra productivity.

RAM ranges from 12GB to a hefty 16GB, plus storage options up to 1TB.

The devices promise performance improvements and faster charging The new S26 phones offer performance improvements, though gains vary by model and chipset—expect smoother gaming and multitasking on higher-end configurations that show larger CPU, GPU, and AI uplifts.

Charging is quick too: you can juice up to 69% in about half an hour on the standard models, while the Ultra reaches about 75%.