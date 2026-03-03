Samsung Galaxy S26 series goes official: Check prices, features

Samsung just dropped its Galaxy S26 lineup—S26, S26+, and the top-end S26 Ultra. The S26 and S26+ pack either a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (in North America, China and Japan) or an Exynos 2600 (in other markets), while the S26 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 worldwide, so performance should be snappy. Pre-orders started February 25, with devices hitting stores March 11.

How much do the new models cost? The base Galaxy S26 starts at $899.99 (12GB/256GB), while the higher storage option is 512GB.

The S26+ begins with 12GB RAM and offers 256GB or 512GB storage.

If you want the Ultra experience—think bigger screen and better camera—it starts at $1,299.99 for the 256GB model, with 512GB and 1TB options and up to 16GB RAM.

What about display and camera specs? The regular S26 has a sharp 6.3-inch AMOLED display and a solid 50MP main camera; the Plus model stretches that to 6.7-inch with similar camera specs.

The Ultra stands out with its huge 6.9-inch QHD+ screen and an impressive 200MP main camera—plus a Privacy Display for when you want extra security.