Samsung Galaxy S26 series is getting satellite texting and calling

The S26 series brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth LE, NFC, ultra-wideband (UWB), and wireless charging. There's also support for voice calls over LTE and support for text messaging via NTN. Basically: lots of ways to connect.

How does it stack up?

With these upgrades, Samsung is catching up to Google's Pixel 9 (first with Android satellite SOS) and Apple's iPhone (which has had Emergency SOS since iPhone 14).

But here's the kicker: the S26's FCC filings indicate expanded satellite messaging and SOS support in the US. That could be a game changer if you ever find yourself off the grid.