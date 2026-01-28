Samsung Galaxy S26 series is getting satellite texting and calling
Samsung's new Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra are officially FCC certified to support satellite texting, voice calls, and SOS—so you can stay connected even without cell service.
All three phones pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and cover everything from old-school 2G up to blazing-fast 5G.
What else is new?
The S26 series brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth LE, NFC, ultra-wideband (UWB), and wireless charging.
There's also support for voice calls over LTE and support for text messaging via NTN.
Basically: lots of ways to connect.
How does it stack up?
With these upgrades, Samsung is catching up to Google's Pixel 9 (first with Android satellite SOS) and Apple's iPhone (which has had Emergency SOS since iPhone 14).
But here's the kicker: the S26's FCC filings indicate expanded satellite messaging and SOS support in the US. That could be a game changer if you ever find yourself off the grid.