Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date is out
Technology
Samsung will unveil a new Galaxy S series on February 25, 2026, with an Unpacked event in San Francisco—don't worry, you can catch it live online.
The new phones are set to more seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI into everyday functions.
What else is coming?
Expect sharper cameras and bigger screens, especially on the base models.
Samsung's rolling out One UI 8.5 with a slicker dark mode and better widgets.
If you pre-order on Samsung.com, you'll get $150 credit, plus a shot at a $5,000 gift card—and if you trade in your old phone, you could save up to $900.