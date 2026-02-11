Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-orders start: Check price, offers
Samsung's new Galaxy S26 lineup—S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra—lands on February 25.
Leaks have spilled the full specs, and pre-orders run until March 10.
EU buyers get a sweet deal: pay for 256GB storage, get 512GB (that's €200 saved).
Specs of the Galaxy S26 series
The S26 rocks a 6.3" FHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos or Snapdragon chip (region-dependent), 12GB RAM, and triple rear cameras with up to x3 optical zoom.
The S26+ upgrades to a bigger 6.7" QHD+ screen and battery with faster charging but keeps the same camera setup.
The Ultra is the showstopper: huge 6.9" QHD+ display, up to 16GB RAM, a massive battery with super-fast charging, and an epic camera array led by a sharp 200MP main sensor.
What about other offers?
All models come armored (Gorilla Armor 2), are water/dust resistant (IP68), and run Android 16 with One UI 8.5 out of the box.
US pre-orders score $30 credit plus trade-in deals up to $900; retail sales start March 11.
If you want top specs or just love having the latest tech in your pocket—and can grab one of those storage deals in some regions—it might be worth jumping in early!