Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Specs, prices, and launch details

The regular S26 gets a 6.27-inch display; the Plus is slightly bigger at 6.66-inch. The Ultra stands out with a sharp 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh) and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back. Camera fans will notice the Ultra's huge 200MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Performance & pricing

Some models use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, though the Plus may use an Exynos 2600 in certain markets—so expect fast performance.

The Ultra can pack up to 16GB RAM and a hefty 1TB storage, plus a big 5,000mAh battery with speedy wired (60W) and wireless charging.

Estimated US prices are around $859 for the standard model, $1,059 for Plus, and $1,359 for Ultra, though costs could vary due to memory pricing.

Pre-orders start late February; sales kick off March 11.