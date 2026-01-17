Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Specs, prices, and launch details
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is set to drop on February 25, according to an official confirmation, though earlier reports had indicated February 26, bringing the S26, S26 Plus, and the top-end S26 Ultra.
No Edge or Pro models this time—just these three.
A leaked Samsung Colombia PDF listed the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 alongside the S26 models.
Specs at a glance:
The regular S26 gets a 6.27-inch display; the Plus is slightly bigger at 6.66-inch.
The Ultra stands out with a sharp 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh) and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back.
Camera fans will notice the Ultra's huge 200MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.
Performance & pricing
Some models use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, though the Plus may use an Exynos 2600 in certain markets—so expect fast performance.
The Ultra can pack up to 16GB RAM and a hefty 1TB storage, plus a big 5,000mAh battery with speedy wired (60W) and wireless charging.
Estimated US prices are around $859 for the standard model, $1,059 for Plus, and $1,359 for Ultra, though costs could vary due to memory pricing.
Pre-orders start late February; sales kick off March 11.