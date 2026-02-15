Samsung Galaxy S26 series to debut on February 25

Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup is set to be unveiled February 25, bringing the S26, S26+, and the feature-packed S26 Ultra. Expect Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, upgraded cameras, and larger batteries on the S26 and S26+ while the S26 Ultra keeps a 5,000mAh battery—plus some tempting pre-order perks.

Galaxy S26 and S26+ will start at $800 and $1,000 The base S26 has a sharp 6.3-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), fast new Exynos or Snapdragon chip (region-dependent), 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a triple camera with a 50MP main lens.

The S26+ bumps up to a bigger 6.7-inch screen and adds a larger 4,900mAh battery with faster charging.

The flagship S26 Ultra packs a Snapdragon Gen 5 chip The S26 Ultra is for those who want it all: a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB RAM/1TB storage, and an eye-catching 200MP main camera.

It also packs speedy wired (60W) and wireless (25W) charging.