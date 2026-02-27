Samsung Galaxy S26 series to get satellite connectivity
Samsung confirmed the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra will support satellite connectivity, with availability rolling out in phases through ongoing carrier partnerships—and it's not stopping there.
Selective, carrier- and model-specific support for post-S21 flagship and some A series devices in North America, Europe, and Japan is planned.
This means some users will be able to send emergency SOS texts and access satellite-based messaging or assistance, and in Japan certain carriers may provide Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System (ETWS) alerts on supported devices—all through new carrier partnerships.
Major carriers are on board for this
Samsung teamed up with major carriers to make this happen.
In North America, T-Mobile lets you use T911 and Starlink data on newer Galaxy models; Verizon provides eSOS and text on all Galaxy flagship models following the Galaxy S25 series (i.e., Galaxy S26 and later); and AT&T is joining soon with AST SpaceMobile tech.
Over in Europe, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, and MasOrange Spain (starting March 2026) are on board.
In Japan, KDDI already supports some Galaxy phones—with SoftBank and docomo set to make satellite features available starting in 2026, and Rakuten listed as coming soon.
Now, Samsung is in the same league as Apple and Google
This move puts Samsung right alongside Apple's iPhone 14 and Google's Pixel 9—so if staying connected anywhere matters to you (or you just want a little extra peace of mind), Samsung's latest update is worth checking out.