Samsung Galaxy S26 series to get satellite connectivity

Major carriers are on board for this

Samsung teamed up with major carriers to make this happen.

In North America, T-Mobile lets you use T911 and Starlink data on newer Galaxy models; Verizon provides eSOS and text on all Galaxy flagship models following the Galaxy S25 series (i.e., Galaxy S26 and later); and AT&T is joining soon with AST SpaceMobile tech.

Over in Europe, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, and MasOrange Spain (starting March 2026) are on board.

In Japan, KDDI already supports some Galaxy phones—with SoftBank and docomo set to make satellite features available starting in 2026, and Rakuten listed as coming soon.