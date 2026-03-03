Samsung Galaxy S26 series uses 8-bit displays: Is that bad?
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra—confirming they all use 8-bit displays (that's 16 million colors), not the rumored 10-bit panels.
So, color depth is the same as the S25, but there are some new tricks up their sleeve.
All models use Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
You get a choice of three sizes: a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X on the S26, a 6.7-inch display on the S26+, and an even bigger Privacy Display on the Ultra.
All models offer high brightness and smooth refresh rates.
They use customized processors under the hood.
mDNIe and ProScaler tech help improve image processing
While an 8-bit display means fewer colors than a true 10-bit panel (so less ultra-smooth gradients), Samsung says their mDNIe and ProScaler tech help improve processing precision and image scaling.
The bottom line
If you want top-tier brightness, smooth scrolling, and improved processing at a competitive price point—and don't mind missing out on "billion-color" bragging rights—the Galaxy S26 series is worth checking out.