Samsung Galaxy S26 series will look like this
Technology
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is dropping later this month, and thanks to leaker Evan Blass, we've already seen the new look.
The S26 and S26+ will come in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet (which seems to be the highlight), and Black—so there's a bit of something for everyone.
Design and camera upgrades expected
Design-wise, both phones may feature flat displays, slim bezels, and those trendy raised camera rings.
The Ultra appears to retain its signature boxy style and is likely to accommodate the S Pen and a bigger battery, with more toned-down colors.
Mark your calendar: Galaxy Unpacked 2026 streams live from San Francisco on February 25. Expect a new camera system.