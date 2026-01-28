Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a smart new 'Privacy display'
Samsung shared teaser videos and said the feature is "coming to Galaxy very soon," suggesting a "Privacy display" designed to keep your screen safe from prying eyes—especially in public; reports say it may be exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in late February 2026.
Custom privacy, your way
With "Privacy display," you can choose exactly what parts of your screen stay visible and what stays hidden, like notifications or password fields when someone's looking over your shoulder.
It's flexible, so you control how much privacy you want.
Built for real-life security
Samsung spent over five years developing this tech, blending hardware and software for stronger everyday privacy.
You can tweak or turn off the feature anytime, making it easy to fit your own style and needs.