Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Pre-orders start March 5
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is almost here, and leaks have given us a clear picture of what to expect.
The official reveal is set for February 25, 2026, with pre-orders starting March 5 and sales kicking off March 11.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip powers the phone
The S26 Ultra packs a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with smooth variable refresh rates (1Hz-120Hz) and Privacy Display tech to keep your screen safe from side glances.
Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage—plenty of power for gaming or multitasking.
What about the camera setup and battery?
You get a stacked camera setup: a sharp 200MP main lens, two versatile 50MP lenses (ultra-wide + periscope with 5x optical zoom), plus a dedicated telephoto and a solid selfie camera.
The 200MP main lens includes OIS for steadier shots.
The large 5,000mAh battery supports both fast wired and wireless charging.
Other highlights of the device
Sporting a frame with rounded corners and centered punch-hole display, the S26 Ultra also supports the S Pen stylus.
It launches with Android 16-based One UI out of the box and comes in colors like Cobalt Violet and Black if you prefer to keep it simple.