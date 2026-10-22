Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra setup stuck on Samsung account webpage
Technology
If you just got a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra or updated to UI 9.0, you might be running into a super annoying setup glitch.
The phone gets stuck during setup with an error saying "the webpage is unavailable" for an account page on Samsung's website, basically blocking you from using your new device.
Samsung cites WebView, suggests mobile data
Samsung says the problem is due to an unstable system WebView on certain networks, following the device UI 9.0 update.
For now, switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data during setup can serve as a workaround, but it might help, but isn't guaranteed.
Samsung confirmed the cause and mentioned a possible workaround, so hang tight if you're affected.