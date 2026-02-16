Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with privacy display launched

Privacy display blocks off-angle snooping

Powered by Flex Magic Pixel tech, the Privacy Display lets you block off-angle snooping—no extra screen protector needed.

You can pick which apps or notifications get masked, tweak how strong the effect is, and set it to automatically enable in crowded places, with lock-screen protection to shield PINs, passwords and patterns.

There's also a "Maximum Privacy" mode that maximizes side-angle obscuration and reduces brightness.