Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup expected early 2027 includes 1TB storage

Big leak alert: Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup is coming in early 2027, and now we know what to expect.

The S27, S27 Plus, and S27 Ultra are expected to offer screens from 6.27 to 6.89-inch and storage options from 256GB all the way up to a massive 1TB.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra could get up to 16GB of RAM, so plenty of space for your apps and photos.