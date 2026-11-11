Samsung Galaxy S27 series reportedly getting upgraded camera sensors
Samsung's next Galaxy S27 series is shaping up to be a big deal for mobile photography fans.
The Pro model is reportedly getting new camera sensors, and the Ultra isn't being left out either.
Samsung seems set on making its flagship phones even better for snapping pics and videos.
S27 lineup rumored 50MP and 200MP
The regular S27 and S27+ could feature a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras.
But if you're eyeing the Pro or Ultra, expect major upgrades: both could get a massive 200MP main camera and a sharper 50MP ultra-wide.
The Pro might add a 3x telephoto lens, while the Ultra could jump to a 5x zoom, perfect for anyone who loves taking crisp photos from afar.