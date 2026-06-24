Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 hits $535 on Amazon Prime Day
Technology
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S11 is now just $535 on Amazon for Prime Day 2026, a massive $265 drop from its usual $800 price.
Even the 512GB model is seeing a similar cut, now at $807.49.
If you've been waiting for a deal, this is the lowest price ever.
Tab S11 Dimensity 9400+ and DeX
The Tab S11 packs an 11-inch AMOLED screen and comes with an S Pen, making it great for notes or creative work.
Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chip and up to 12GB of RAM, it's built for smooth multitasking.
Plus, Samsung DeX lets you turn your tablet into a laptop-like device, perfect if you want top-tier performance without paying laptop prices.