Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 hits $535 on Amazon Prime Day

Tab S11 Dimensity 9400+ and DeX

The Tab S11 packs an 11-inch AMOLED screen and comes with an S Pen, making it great for notes or creative work.

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chip and up to 12GB of RAM, it's built for smooth multitasking.

Plus, Samsung DeX lets you turn your tablet into a laptop-like device, perfect if you want top-tier performance without paying laptop prices.