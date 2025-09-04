Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series goes official: Check features, prices
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Tab S11, both built for productivity and creativity.
Available from September 4 in Gray and Silver, you can pick up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage (plus microSD expansion).
These tablets come with a revamped S Pen and an upgraded Samsung DeX for easier multitasking.
Tablets run Android 16 with One UI 8
The Tab S11 Ultra packs a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED display with super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 11,600mAh battery in a slim body.
The regular Tab S11 has an 11-inch AMOLED screen and an 8,400mAh battery.
Both run Android 16 with One UI 8 powered by Galaxy AI—think real-time screen sharing and smart assistance to make life easier.
DeX now offers extended mode for dual-screen setups
Samsung DeX now offers Extended Mode for dual-screen setups—great if you're juggling projects or classes.
The new S Pen feels more natural thanks to its cone-shaped tip and comfy grip, making it perfect for note-taking or sketching on the go.