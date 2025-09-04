Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series goes official: Check features, prices Technology Sep 04, 2025

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Tab S11, both built for productivity and creativity.

Available from September 4 in Gray and Silver, you can pick up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage (plus microSD expansion).

These tablets come with a revamped S Pen and an upgraded Samsung DeX for easier multitasking.