Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 series offers better performance, longer battery

The Galaxy Tab S12 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a high-end processor previously seen in premium smartphones like the OPPO Find X9 Pro and Vivo X300 Pro.

The Ultra model sports a huge 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, while its smaller sibling packs a slightly smaller but still impressive 12.6-inch panel with similar specs.