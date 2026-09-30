Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 series offers better performance, longer battery
What's the story
Samsung has officially introduced its latest flagship Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus. The new models promise improved performance and longer battery life, along with the latest Galaxy AI features. They also come with ultra-thin designs that are characteristic of the Galaxy Tab S series.
Tech specs
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 powers the Galaxy Tab S12 series
The Galaxy Tab S12 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a high-end processor previously seen in premium smartphones like the OPPO Find X9 Pro and Vivo X300 Pro.
The Ultra model sports a huge 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, while its smaller sibling packs a slightly smaller but still impressive 12.6-inch panel with similar specs.
Performance
The Ultra promises up to 23 hours of usage
Samsung claims that the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra can last up to 23 hours on a single charge, while the Plus model can go for as long as 21 hours.
The Ultra packs an 11,600mAh battery, while the Plus comes with a slightly smaller 10,600mAh cell.
Both tablets support up to 45W wired charging for quick top-ups.
Design
The Ultra model is just 5.1mm thin
Despite the powerful hardware, Samsung has managed to keep the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra just 5.1mm thin, making it the slimmest tablet in its lineup.
The company has also added a new 3D vapor chamber for heat management, and both models come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Software suite
The tablets run One UI 9 based on Android 17
The new tablets run on One UI 9 based on Android 17 and come with Samsung's latest Galaxy AI features.
You can also run three apps simultaneously using the Multi Window feature to make full use of the large displays.
Samsung has partnered with Adobe to pre-load Photoshop on the Galaxy Tab S12 series, giving users access to advanced image editing and design tools right away.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at $1,400 in the US, while its smaller sibling comes at a price tag of $1,200. Both models will be available from October 7 in two color options - Gray and Silver.