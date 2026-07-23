Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Check key announcements
What's the story
Samsung has just wrapped up its annual summer event, Galaxy Unpacked 2026. The tech giant unveiled a slew of new products, including the redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a new 'Ultra' foldable. The event also saw the launch of an updated Flip model and refreshed versions of the popular Galaxy smartwatches. Here's a look at the biggest announcements from this year's event.
Product launch
Galaxy Z Fold 8
The star of the show was the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has been completely redesigned from last year's model.
It features a shorter and wider body with a 7.6-inch inside display and a 5.5-inch outside display.
The device is slightly thicker than its predecessor at 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded, compared to last year's measurements of 4.2mm and 8.9mm, respectively for the Z Fold 7
Tech upgrade
Flex Titanium display tech
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 also comes with an improved hinge design and Samsung's new Flex Titanium display tech.
While it doesn't completely remove the crease on the inside display, it does make it a lot less noticeable than previous foldables from Samsung.
The new tech has also been added to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models.
Specs details
Pricing and availability
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
It features two main cameras (50MP wide and ultra-wide) instead of three, but retains the same cover screen camera as its predecessor at 10MP.
The device starts at $1,899 in lavender, graphite, cream, and pistachio colors (pistachio for online orders only).
Ultra model
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Along with the standard Z Fold 8, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
The device retains last year's design but packs a larger 5,000mAh battery and supports faster charging speeds.
It features a similar camera setup as its predecessor with a rear main camera of 200MP and 10MP cameras on the inside and cover displays.
The device starts at $2,099. It comes in graphite, cream, violet shadow, and green shadow colors (green shadow for online orders only).
Flip upgrade
Galaxy Z Flip 8
Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with some spec bumps but no major design changes.
It features an upgraded Exynos 2600 processor with 12GB of RAM and comes with storage options of up to 512GB.
The device features a similar display size as its predecessor but offers more versatility with new gestures and an app drawer on the cover display.
Watch launch
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Watch 9
Samsung also refreshed its smartwatch lineup with the Galaxy Watch 9 and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
The former comes in two sizes (44mm and 40mm) with a new processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite, while the former offers up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The latter packs an impressive battery of up to 800mAh in a case that's thinner than its predecessor.