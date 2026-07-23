Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Check key announcements

The star of the show was the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has been completely redesigned from last year's model.

It features a shorter and wider body with a 7.6-inch inside display and a 5.5-inch outside display.

The device is slightly thicker than its predecessor at 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded, compared to last year's measurements of 4.2mm and 8.9mm, respectively for the Z Fold 7