Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 44-mm hits lowest-ever $237 on Amazon
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 (44-mm) just dropped to $237 on Amazon, its lowest price ever, way down from $380.
If you've been eyeing a smart wearable, this deal is easily one of the best out there right now.
Galaxy Watch 8 advanced health features
The Galaxy Watch 8 packs some seriously advanced health tools, like sleep tracking with personalized coaching, blood pressure monitoring (after calibration), and a Running Coach that gives real-time stats on your stride and cadence.
Plus, with Galaxy AI for hands-free help and a full-day battery life, even overnight tracking, you get both convenience and solid wellness features in one sleek device.