Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Amazon preorders include $50 gift card
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 drops August 7, and Amazon is sweetening the deal: preorder it there and you'll get a free $50 gift card, no trade-ins or hoops to jump through.
Prices start at $379.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth version.
This new model follows last year's Galaxy Watch 8, which was named the best Android smartwatch of 2025.
Faster chip, better battery, same design
The Watch 9 runs on a faster Snapdragon Wear Elite chip for smoother performance, plus it offers better battery life and smarter AI health tracking.
You still get the same look, AMOLED display, and storage as before, so it's built to keep up with everyday life.