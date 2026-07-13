Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Ultra 2 leaked ahead of launch
What's the story
Ahead of their official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, a new leak has revealed major specifications of Samsung's upcoming smartwatches - the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The report comes from WinFuture and gives us a comprehensive look at what to expect from these devices in terms of design, display, battery life, and more.
Specs breakdown
Galaxy Watch 9 to offer up to 64GB storage
The Galaxy Watch 9 will come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm.
The smaller model will sport a 438x438-pixel display while the larger one gets a sharper 480x480-pixel screen.
Both models are expected to offer up to 2GB of RAM with either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.
The battery capacity is expected to be same as the previous generation.
Ultra upgrade
Major jump in battery capacity for Ultra 2 model
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to offer a massive jump in battery capacity, going up from the previous generation's 590mAh to an impressive 800mAh.
This could be one of the biggest upgrades we see with this smartwatch.
All models will support Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity options along with LTE-enabled variants as well.
Build quality
All models to run Wear OS 7
Samsung is said to be using titanium for a major chunk of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2's casing, while the standard model will stick with aluminum cases.
The Ultra version is expected to be water-resistant up to 100 meters, while other models will have a 5 ATM rating.
All watches are expected to run on Wear OS 7 based on One UI 9 Watch interface.
Processor change
Smartwatches to use Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite SW6100 SoC
The biggest change with this generation of Samsung smartwatches is the switch from Exynos W1000 SoC to Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite SW6100 SoC. This was announced by Samsung earlier this year.
Other leaks suggest that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could offer a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, making it one of the brightest smartwatches on the market.
Cost analysis
How much will these smartwatches cost?
The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to start at €409 ($468) for the base model, while the larger variant could cost around $502. The LTE version of this model may be priced at $525.
Meanwhile, the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE could carry a price tag of around $857.