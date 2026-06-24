Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 leaked

Ultra 2 specs, Watch 9 sizes

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is sized at 47mm, comes with sapphire crystal, visible health sensors underneath, and side speakers. It supports LTE and GPS for staying connected on the go.

Under the hood, previous leaks suggest a Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, 2GB of RAM, and a rumored 800-mAh battery, a big jump from the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra's 590-mAh battery.

The Galaxy Watch 9 sticks close to its predecessor in design but offers two sizes (40mm/44mm) and colors like cream, graphite, and silver.

Samsung is likely dropping more details at its summer Unpacked event in July, so stay tuned!