Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 leaked
Samsung's next-generation smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9, just got leaked, the Ultra 2 thanks to tipster Evleaks and the Watch 9 via OnLeaks/Android Headlines.
The Ultra 2 keeps its bold, rugged shape but now features a sleeker bezel with hour markings around the display.
If you're into fresh tech, these watches are packing some serious upgrades.
Ultra 2 specs, Watch 9 sizes
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is sized at 47mm, comes with sapphire crystal, visible health sensors underneath, and side speakers. It supports LTE and GPS for staying connected on the go.
Under the hood, previous leaks suggest a Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, 2GB of RAM, and a rumored 800-mAh battery, a big jump from the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra's 590-mAh battery.
The Galaxy Watch 9 sticks close to its predecessor in design but offers two sizes (40mm/44mm) and colors like cream, graphite, and silver.
Samsung is likely dropping more details at its summer Unpacked event in July, so stay tuned!