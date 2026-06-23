Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to $450 for Prime Day
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra just dropped to $450 for Prime Day, down from its original $650 price, so you're saving a solid $200.
If you've been eyeing a premium smartwatch with tough build and advanced fitness features, this deal makes it way more accessible.
Galaxy Watch Ultra AI health tools
The Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out with LTE for phone-free use, battery life up to three days, and new AI tools in Samsung Health like Energy Score and Vitals system to track your cardio load and heart health.
If you're shopping around, the Fitbit Air is also 20% off, and the Oura Ring 4 is going for $280.