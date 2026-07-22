Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is here for adventure lovers
What's the story
Samsung has revealed its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, at today's Unpacked event. The tech giant claims that this new model is specially designed for "extreme outdoor adventures and high-performance seekers." The watch features a shock-resistant titanium casing for added durability and comes with an IP69K rating, the highest for rugged devices. This means it is completely dust-proof and can survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.
Diving capabilities
It has EN13319 certification for diving
The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is also rated for water resistance up to 10 ATM, making it suitable for snorkeling and diving. It can be submerged in water as deep as 100 meters or 328 feet.
Samsung obtained this rating by testing the device in 5% saltwater and chlorinated water.
The company also got an EN13319 certification for the watch, proving its compliance with diving standards.
App
The smartwatch will track real-time diving data
The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will be able to track real-time diving data like depth, time, and water temperature.
Samsung plans to launch an Ultra 2 Diving app later this year for more detailed diving data like ascent/descent speed and safe dive limits.
Despite being 12% slimmer than its predecessor, the Ultra2 packs a larger 800mAh battery (compared to the first-gen Ultra's 590mAh) that can last up to 60 hours with Always On Display enabled.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 comes in a 47mm size with a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display, 64GB of storage, and 2GB of memory.
It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform chipset for faster performance and AI capabilities on Wear OS.
You can pre-order the model in Titanium Silver or Titanium Gray for ₹64,999 starting today. Early availability will begin on August 4.