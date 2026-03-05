Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could feature dual cover displays
Samsung might be shaking things up with a new clamshell foldable phone that features not one, but two cover displays.
A recent patent spotted online hints at this fresh design, which stands out from the single outer screen on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7.
If it launches, this dual-display setup could open up more ways to use your phone—think extra widgets or creative notifications right on the outside.
Design shows dual rear cameras and mystery buttons
The design shows a second, circular screen next to the main front display, plus dual rear cameras and some mystery buttons on each side.
Compared to the current Z Flip 7—which comes with a 4.1-inch cover display, a big main screen, and plenty of color options—this new concept feels like Samsung's ready to try something bold for its next-gen flip phone.