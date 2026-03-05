Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could feature dual cover displays Technology Mar 05, 2026

Samsung might be shaking things up with a new clamshell foldable phone that features not one, but two cover displays.

A recent patent spotted online hints at this fresh design, which stands out from the single outer screen on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7.

If it launches, this dual-display setup could open up more ways to use your phone—think extra widgets or creative notifications right on the outside.