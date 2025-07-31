Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 breaks preorder record: Details
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is off to a flying start, breaking preorder records in both the US and South Korea.
It sold nearly 50% faster than last year's Fold 6 since it became available, and together with the Z Flip 7, pushed overall foldable preorders up more than 25% year-on-year.
Fold 7 outpaced Flip in South Korea too
US carriers saw a huge 60% jump in Fold 7 preorders, thanks to tempting trade-in deals and promos.
In South Korea, the Fold outpaced the Flip series for the first time—grabbing 60% of all foldable preorders and topping one million units during launch week.
Thinnest and lightest book-style foldable yet
This is Samsung's thinnest and lightest book-style foldable yet—just 8.9mm when folded and weighing only 215g.
It packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, crease-less display, upgraded cameras, plus new AI features like Now Bar and Now Brief.
The base model (256GB) starts at $1,999.99 through Samsung or major US carriers.
Blue Shadow finish was most popular among buyers
Almost half of Z Fold 7 buyers picked the new Blue Shadow finish; Coralred was popular for Flip fans too.
These choices show that foldables are finally going mainstream—with sleeker designs and smarter hardware winning over more users each year.