Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 breaks preorder record: Details

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is off to a flying start, breaking preorder records in both the US and South Korea. It sold nearly 50% faster than last year's Fold 6 since it became available, and together with the Z Flip 7, pushed overall foldable preorders up more than 25% year-on-year.

Fold 7 outpaced Flip in South Korea too US carriers saw a huge 60% jump in Fold 7 preorders, thanks to tempting trade-in deals and promos.

In South Korea, the Fold outpaced the Flip series for the first time—grabbing 60% of all foldable preorders and topping one million units during launch week.

Thinnest and lightest book-style foldable yet This is Samsung's thinnest and lightest book-style foldable yet—just 8.9mm when folded and weighing only 215g.

It packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, crease-less display, upgraded cameras, plus new AI features like Now Bar and Now Brief.

The base model (256GB) starts at $1,999.99 through Samsung or major US carriers.