Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 $1,549 on Amazon Prime sale
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 just dropped to $1,549 for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, down from its usual $1,899.
The deal is open to Prime members, but you can also grab it by signing up for a free trial, pretty handy if you've been eyeing a foldable phone.
Samsung Fold 8 Ultra $400 off
The pricier Fold 8 Ultra is also $400 off at $1,699, and both models offer trade-in credits up to $815.
Interest in these foldables shot up after Apple's latest iPhone Duo launch, with Samsung even shifting parts from future models to keep up.
A playful ad featuring reality stars switching from iPhone to Android has helped boost the buzz too.
Specs-wise, you're getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a big 7.6-inch AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a sharp triple camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor.