Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 $300 off on Amazon, $1,599
Technology
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 just dropped to $1,599 on Amazon, a solid $300 off its usual price.
If you've been eyeing a foldable phone for gaming or streaming, this deal makes it much more tempting.
Fun fact: it was even cheaper during Prime Day, but right now Samsung's own site still lists it at full price.
Foldables gain popularity after iPhone Duo
Foldables are getting more popular lately, especially after the launch of the iPhone Duo.
If you're after something a bit different, Amazon also has $200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
With these discounts and more people checking out passport-style foldables, now's a pretty good time to consider making the switch.