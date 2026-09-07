Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 discounted to $1,650 and $1,850
Technology
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 just got its first discount since launch:
Samsung's latest foldable now starts at $1,650 for the 256GB model (down from $1,899), and the 512GB version is also cheaper at $1,850.
If you've been eyeing a foldable but waiting for a deal, this might be your moment.
Amazon, Best Buy offer $250 discounts
You'll find the $250 discount on Amazon and Best Buy (not on Samsung's own site yet).
Both retailers are also offering extra savings if you trade in your old device: Amazon knocks off another $200 with eligible trade-ins, while Best Buy offers up to $750 off.
It looks like Samsung is getting serious about making foldables more accessible after last week's $300 discount on Fold 8 Ultra.