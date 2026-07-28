Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 preorders far exceed Samsung's expectations
Technology
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 8 is turning heads, with preorders blowing past the company's expectations.
Samsung set aside a whopping 2.8 million units, more than the pricier Fold 8 Ultra, but it's the smaller Fold 8 that's flying off shelves faster than expected.
Fold 8 'Pistachio' shipping in October
All that buzz has led to some supply headaches. The web-only "Pistachio" color was temporarily blocked and now ships with delays into October.
Carriers are also running low on certain colors, so if you want your pick before preorders close on August 7, you might want to move fast.
The Ultra model, meanwhile, is still in stock thanks to plenty of supply.