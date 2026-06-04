Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra gets Bluetooth certification
Technology
Samsung's next big foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, just got its Bluetooth certification.
This is the first time Samsung's using the Ultra name for a foldable, and it looks like Japan will get several versions, including a SIM-free model, hinting at a wider launch there.
It's another step forward in Samsung's foldable journey that began back in 2019.
Fold 8 Ultra expected July August
While official specs are still under wraps, leaks suggest the Fold 8 Ultra could pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, and an impressively slim profile at just 4.1mm when unfolded.
If you're eyeing an upgrade, keep July and August on your radar: that's when Samsung is expected to announce and release this device.