Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra gets Bluetooth certification Technology Jun 04, 2026

Samsung's next big foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, just got its Bluetooth certification.

This is the first time Samsung's using the Ultra name for a foldable, and it looks like Japan will get several versions, including a SIM-free model, hinting at a wider launch there.

It's another step forward in Samsung's foldable journey that began back in 2019.