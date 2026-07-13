Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leak shows crease reduced
Technology
A new leak has shown off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the big news is its internal display: no obvious crease this time.
Unlike older models that had a visible fold down the middle, this one just has some minor bumps near the hinge in certain lighting. It's a pretty noticeable step up in design.
Fold 8 Ultra debuts July 22
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will officially debut at Samsung's Unpacked event on July 22, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8.
So far, only the Ultra model has been spotted with these changes, but earlier leaks hint that other models might get similar display upgrades too.
We'll have to wait and see if the regular Z Fold 8 gets this smoother look as well.