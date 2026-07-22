Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is lighter, wider and AI-packed

The unfolded dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold8 are 123.9mm x 161.4mm x 4.5mm, making it shorter but wider than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold7.

The main display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a resolution of 1,848x2,448 pixels, and a cover display that measures at an equally impressive size of 5.5-inch with an FHD+ resolution of up to 1,248x1,972 pixels.

Both screens support a smooth refresh rate of up to120Hz for seamless scrolling and animations.