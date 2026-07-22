Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is lighter, wider and AI-packed
What's the story
Samsung has officially debuted its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the premium Galaxy Z Fold 8Ultra. The base model is now lighter than its predecessor at just 201g, a significant reduction from the previous generation's weight of 215g. The new design is also wider than before, making it more user-friendly for tasks like messaging and browsing.
Screens
A look at the displays
The unfolded dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold8 are 123.9mm x 161.4mm x 4.5mm, making it shorter but wider than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold7.
The main display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a resolution of 1,848x2,448 pixels, and a cover display that measures at an equally impressive size of 5.5-inch with an FHD+ resolution of up to 1,248x1,972 pixels.
Both screens support a smooth refresh rate of up to120Hz for seamless scrolling and animations.
Tech upgrades
Improved design
The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a 10:16 aspect ratio for its cover screen, making it ideal for messaging and browsing.
The main screen has a 4:3 aspect ratio, perfect for gaming and watching movies.
Samsung's new Flex Titanium display technology makes the crease less visible while improving durability.
The device also features an anti-reflective coating on both displays to improve visibility in outdoor conditions.
Specs
It is backed by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
The Galaxy Z Fold8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, paired with up to a whopping 16GB of RAM and up to an equally impressive 1TB of internal storage.
It packs a larger (4,800mAh) battery than its predecessor's (4,400mAh), ensuring longer usage times.
The device supports both wired and wireless fast charging at speeds of up to 45W and 20W, respectively.
Imaging
Cameras and AI-powered features
The Galaxy Z Fold8 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It offers up to 10x digital zoom and can shoot videos in stunning 8K resolution at 30fps.
For selfies, both the main display and cover have a 10MP shooter each.
The device also comes with AI-powered features such as Samsung's Galaxy AI and Google's Gemini for enhanced user experience.
Prices begin at ₹179,999 and pre-orders have started.