Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 7 series receiving July security patch
Samsung's latest foldable phones—the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE—are already getting their first software updates.
These initial patches are all about tightening up security, so your shiny new device stays protected right out of the box.
What about new features?
Don't expect any flashy new features yet—this round is strictly for security upgrades.
Samsung says bigger updates with fresh features and UI tweaks will roll out later, likely around upcoming Galaxy S events.
For now, it's all about making sure your phone is safe while you wait for the fun stuff.