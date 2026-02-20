Samsung Health's 'Find Care' feature arrives in India Technology Feb 20, 2026

Samsung Health will roll out its "Find Care" feature in India (Feb 24, 2026), letting Galaxy users order medicines, book tests, and consult doctors—all without leaving the app.

It's powered by PharmEasy and Tata 1mg, so everything's in one place.

Plus, after your first order, you get a free six-month PharmEasy Plus membership for extra savings and faster delivery.