Samsung Health's 'Find Care' feature arrives in India
Technology
Samsung Health will roll out its "Find Care" feature in India (Feb 24, 2026), letting Galaxy users order medicines, book tests, and consult doctors—all without leaving the app.
It's powered by PharmEasy and Tata 1mg, so everything's in one place.
Plus, after your first order, you get a free six-month PharmEasy Plus membership for extra savings and faster delivery.
More about the update
"Find Care" fits right in with Samsung Health's other handy tools—think activity tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring, reminders for meds, and easy access to health records.
As Kyungyun Roo from Samsung Research Institute Noida puts it: this update is all about making healthcare more accessible and convenient for everyone.