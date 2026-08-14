Samsung hires 2 AI specialists to accelerate smart chip manufacturing
Samsung Electronics just hired two top AI specialists: Han Bo-hyung, a deep-learning and vision AI researcher, as a fellow, and Hahn Tai-rin, former Meta data engineering specialist Hahn Tai-rin, as vice president.
The goal? Speed up development and make chip manufacturing smarter using advanced AI.
It's all about staying ahead in the fast-moving world of semiconductors.
Han models defects Hahn readies data
Han is set to build AI models that help with semiconductor research and production, especially by improving wafer quality through image analysis and defect detection.
Hahn will focus on organizing massive amounts of chip data into formats that are ready for AI training.
Together, they'll help Samsung automate and optimize its engineering process, making the company stronger in the global chip market.