Samsung is moving Gallery backups from OneDrive to Google Photos
Technology
Samsung is dropping OneDrive from its Gallery app and switching to Google Photos for cloud backups.
Starting later this month, Galaxy users will no longer be able to sync photos and videos with OneDrive.
An upcoming replacement for Samsung Gallery cloud sync/backups with Google Photos is expected instead.
Manage Google Photos inside Samsung Gallery
The new setup lets you manage your Google Photos right inside the Samsung Gallery app.
You'll be able to check your storage, pick which albums to sync, and choose if you want backups over Wi-Fi or while roaming.
The rollout is expected by early October, so the switch should feel pretty smooth.