Samsung launches 23 new Bespoke AI air conditioners in India

Monsoon Care system and WindFree sensors

The highlight is the 3-in-1 Monsoon Care system: it dries out extra humidity, self-cleans to fight dust and germs, and has anti-corrosion tech for tough weather.

The WindFree models also use sensors to automatically manage humidity, keeping your room fresh even when it's muggy outside.

These air conditioners are energy-efficient with a 4-star rating.