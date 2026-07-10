Samsung launches 23 new Bespoke AI air conditioners in India
Technology
Samsung just rolled out its 2026 Bespoke AI Air Conditioners in India, with 23 new models designed to handle sticky monsoon humidity and keep you comfy all year.
These air conditioners come packed with AI-powered cooling, smart controls, and a sleek look, plus they're energy-efficient with a solid 4-star rating.
Monsoon Care system and WindFree sensors
The highlight is the 3-in-1 Monsoon Care system: it dries out extra humidity, self-cleans to fight dust and germs, and has anti-corrosion tech for tough weather.
The WindFree models also use sensors to automatically manage humidity, keeping your room fresh even when it's muggy outside.
These air conditioners are energy-efficient with a 4-star rating.