Samsung launches 5th 'Solve for Tomorrow' challenge for students 14-22

Samsung raises incubation grants to 2cr

This time, Samsung is increasing incubation grants to ₹2 crore and putting extra focus on students from smaller towns.

The program includes 100 design-thinking workshops across India, expert mentorship, hands-on prototyping help, and over 240,000 hours of training.

Finalists can win cash (₹8 lakh to ₹20 lakh), Samsung gadgets like laptops and Galaxy Z Flip phones, plus the top four teams get major funding and IIT Delhi's support to grow their ideas.