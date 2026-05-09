Samsung launches 5th 'Solve for Tomorrow' challenge for students 14-22
Technology
Samsung just kicked off the fifth season of its "Solve for Tomorrow" challenge, inviting students aged 14-22 to pitch tech ideas that tackle real-world issues: think AI, health, sustainability, and sports.
Applications are open until July 3 if you want in.
Samsung raises incubation grants to 2cr
This time, Samsung is increasing incubation grants to ₹2 crore and putting extra focus on students from smaller towns.
The program includes 100 design-thinking workshops across India, expert mentorship, hands-on prototyping help, and over 240,000 hours of training.
Finalists can win cash (₹8 lakh to ₹20 lakh), Samsung gadgets like laptops and Galaxy Z Flip phones, plus the top four teams get major funding and IIT Delhi's support to grow their ideas.