Samsung launches 5th 'Solve for Tomorrow' India edition for students

Prizes include ₹2cr ₹20L ₹8L

Top four teams get a whopping ₹2 crore each in incubation grants and incubation support at IIT Delhi.

The next 20 teams will receive ₹20 lakh each, while the top 40 teams get ₹8 lakh each plus mentorship and Samsung devices.

As Samsung marks 30 years in India, CEO JB Park says this initiative is all about supporting innovation, skill-building, and India's #DigitalIndia vision.