Samsung launches 5th 'Solve for Tomorrow' India edition for students
Technology
Samsung just kicked off the fifth edition of its "Solve for Tomorrow" program in India, inviting young minds to tackle real-world problems with tech-driven ideas.
This year's focus is on reaching even more students and giving them extra resources to turn their ideas into reality.
Prizes include ₹2cr ₹20L ₹8L
Top four teams get a whopping ₹2 crore each in incubation grants and incubation support at IIT Delhi.
The next 20 teams will receive ₹20 lakh each, while the top 40 teams get ₹8 lakh each plus mentorship and Samsung devices.
As Samsung marks 30 years in India, CEO JB Park says this initiative is all about supporting innovation, skill-building, and India's #DigitalIndia vision.